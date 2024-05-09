Learn how to cook Lomein Noodles with Ying Stoller of Ying's Kitchen

Ying Stoller, a cooking instructor, cookbook author, and small business owner of Yings Kitchen, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off how to make Lomein Noodles with her signature sauce.

Ingredients



½ lb. Chinese lomein noodles or linguine

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

2-3 tablespoons oil

2 green onion, cut into 1” lengths (white and green parts separated)

4 mushrooms, sliced

½ red bell pepper, sliced

3-4 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

1 cup bean sprouts

Instructions

First cook linguine according to instructions. Do not overcook. Rinse in cold water and drain. Cut chicken into thin strips or slices. Heat oil in a wok or pan over medium high heat. When oil is hot, add chicken and cook until no more pink. Add green onions (white part only), then stir in mushrooms, red bell pepper. Continue stirring for 15 seconds, then add noodles, stir fry sauce and bean sprouts. Then toss to mix with tongs or chopsticks. Finally, add green parts of green onions.

Find more recipes at yingskitchen.com.