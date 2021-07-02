The Morning Mix revisited one of our favorite farms - Lavender Life Farms in Caledonia. Vic and Vickie have been hard at work growing their business and their mission to help kids in foster care. Take a look and see how they've grown, some products you may want for yourself, and how you can help their mission.
Learn how Lavender Life Farms helps kids in foster care
Caledonia farm is expanding reach across nation
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 10:48:16-04
