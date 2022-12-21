Watch Now
Learn how Berger Chevrolet is giving back to the community and growing in 2023

See how they'll also create a better experience for their customers.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 21, 2022
Berger Chevrolet has a reputation for selling and servicing quality Chevy cars and trucks, but they also are well known for their steadfast philanthropy and paying it forward in West Michigan.

Todd took a trip to their showroom on 28th Street to learn how Berger is giving back and growing to offer their customers an even better experience in the year 2023.

To learn more about Berger's involvement in the community, head to bergerchevy.com/berger-gives-back.

This segment is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.

