Learn, discover, and explore the world of STEAM at the MSU Science Festival

The whole family will soon be able to celebrate curiosity, wonder, and discover all things essential to scientific inquiry at the Michigan State University Science Festival in April.

The 2021 MSU Science Festival will be virtual, but online guests will be able to explore with hands-on activities too. The festival will have multiple events covering topics of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) featuring talks, demonstrations, tours, open houses, and hands-on activities.

The MSU Science Festival will take place throughout the entire month of April. Expo Days April 3, 10, and 17 on a virtual platform with 45 events each day.

All events at the virtual festival are free. Registration opens on April 1.

See a complete event schedule and learn more at sciencefestival.msu.edu.