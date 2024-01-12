Learn about the philosophy of Democratic Design with HDD Studios

It's fun to look at magazines and scroll online looking and amazing homes, to see the over-the-top designs. But in reality, we have to live there and that's the bottom line behind democratic design. A home should reflect who you are, where you come from, and what you believe in, and that is the mantra for Leslie Hart Davidson, the founder of HDD Studios and also the author of multiple books on democratic design.

Leslie Hart Davidson is one of the many exhibitors appearing at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place from January 12-14. She will be talking about the following topics based on her books:

Friday, January 12

Food is Love: 5 Tips for Designing a Kitchen You Really WANT to Use, 4 p.m.

Designing Your Way Out: Tips for Taking Your Space from Rut to Strut, 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

The Reveal: Hilarious, Headshaking and Heartfelt Stories of Design, 1 p.m.

Designing Your Way Out: Tips for Taking Your Space from Rut to Strut, 4 p.m.

See a complete schedule of vendors and seminars at showspan.com/grr/.