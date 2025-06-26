Learn about moths with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan aims to identify, protect, and care for West Michigan's natural areas. At nearly 50 years old, the organization continues their conservation efforts through education opportunities at public nature preserves.

This summer, the organization is partnering with Querkus Creative to educate the community on moths. These nighttime pollinators will be identified more easily by sheeting, where white sheets will be hung flat with a light shining on one side.

Open to all ages, there will be three separate opportunities to learn about these insects: June 27 in Muskegon, July 11 in Bitley, and August 19 in Rockford. These events are free to attend and begin around sunset.

Land Conservancy of West Michigan outreach coordinator Kendra Larsen and Querkus Creative owner Spencer High visited the Mix to talk about the summer education series.

Visit their website for more information on each tour date, including park locations and specific start times.

