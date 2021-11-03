Learn about KCAD and its programs at Fall Open House on Nov. 6

Interested in a career in art and design? It all starts with the right school to learn the skillset and career paths available. One of the most popular and well-known colleges in the West Michigan area for this field of study is Kendall College of Art and Design.

For students interested in learning more about this school, Kendall College of Art and Design is hosting a Fall Open House on November 6.

The Fall Open House is an opportunity for prospective students and their families to learn more about KCAD’s immersive degree programs, the admissions process, financial aid, campus life, and more. It's a chance to tour the KCAD campus and see all the tools, tech, and resource-rich facilities students have access to.

Connect with expert faculty, who are themselves working designers and artists, and learn more about potential creative career paths. Creative demonstrations and activities will be on display throughout campus.

Future students can even feedback on their portfolio from KCAD Admissions counselors.

Open House visitors can also enter a drawing for the chance to win two $1,000 scholarships.

For those unable to attend in-person, virtual Open House content and admissions information will be available at kcad.edu/open.

The in-person Fall Open House will take place at 17 Fountain Street NW, Grand Rapids, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.