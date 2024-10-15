Learn about career training opportunities at "Hands On" on October 17

For young students, figuring out what they want to do as a career can be a challenge. Everyone is different, which means every person's path is unique in discovering what their gifts are and what brings them happiness.

The Hands On open house on October 17 aims to help students interact with different types of careers to discover what trade brings them interest and joy.

Middle and high school students are invited to interact with Next Step, the Urban League, the West Michigan Construction Institute, Job Corps, and Youth Build at various open houses within these organizations. Students are invited to visit each location to learn about the career training and skill development opportunities each entity provides from 1-5 p.m. in which they will receive a "passport" that they add stickers to show all the locations they have visited.

Open Houses will take place at the following locations:



WMCI- 801 Century Ave SW

Urban League- 745 Eastern Ave SE

Youth Build- 1530 Madison Ave SE

Next Step- 101 Garden st SE

Job Corps 110 Hall st SE

Then from 5-7 p.m. all are invited to head to the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation (1530 Madison Ave SE) for a fun recap session with food, music, and prize giveaways.

Students can register individually, or school counselors can register a group of students on Eventbrite.

