According to some people, composting is an art. Dan Tietema does this for a living as the founder of Organicycle, and he's created a Compost Challenge to encourage others to be less wasteful.

The Organicycle Compost Challenge will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Blandford Nature Center.

Entering the contest is free, it's $20 to purchase an all-you-can-drink mug.

Learn more by visiting organicycle.org.