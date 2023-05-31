Lavender Life Company prepares for the U-Pick season starting June 12

Experience the magic of the lavender fields as Lavender Life Company gets ready to open their farm for the u-pick season.

The lavender harvest is expected to be ready for U-pickers from June 12 through July 1. Once the lavender is gone, it's gone. However, there's still plenty for people to see and do at Lavender Life Company such as exploring the farmhouse, sampling lavender honey, shopping at the boutique store, and checking out their large line of Xander Bunnies.

With Xander Bunny, their mission is to give a warm, lavender-filled Xander Friend to every child in foster care- more than 440,000 in the nation are in foster care. Currently, Lavender Life has given away 77,696.

Start shopping and discover more of their lavender products at lavender-life.com.