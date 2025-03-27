Lavender Life Company offers Easter basket goodies that pay it forward

This Easter, you can do much more than put a new stuffed toy in those Easter baskets. You can help a child going through the transitions of foster care.

Lavender Life Company's commitment to helping kids in the foster care system has grown so much, that it's become a standalone non-profit. The company donates one of their "Xander Friends" to a child in the foster care system for every one that is purchased. They are quickly approaching a huge milestone of 100,000 friends delivered to kids across the country.

Watch our interview to learn more and then start shopping online at lavender-life.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok