Lavender Life Company offers Easter basket goodies that pay it forward

Check out their amazing line of lavender goods perfect for your Easter basket
This Easter, you can do much more than put a new stuffed toy in those Easter baskets. You can help a child going through the transitions of foster care.

Lavender Life Company's commitment to helping kids in the foster care system has grown so much, that it's become a standalone non-profit. The company donates one of their "Xander Friends" to a child in the foster care system for every one that is purchased. They are quickly approaching a huge milestone of 100,000 friends delivered to kids across the country.

Watch our interview to learn more and then start shopping online at lavender-life.com.

