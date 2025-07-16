LAUP's annual fiesta brings community and culture together

A fiesta is more than a celebration. It is a living example of community and culture, living out the mission of Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP).

The organization's 61st fiesta will be July 16 through 20 throughout Holland, including the Civic Center, downtown, and Kollen Park.

The week-long fiesta will feature food trucks, street performers, activities for children, concert featuring Mariachi Universal and Ballet Folklóriko, and more.

The main fiesta day will be July 19 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M., with a dance portion beginning at 7 P.M. and lasting until 1 A.M. July 20. The fiesta will feature food trucks, LatinX entertainment, a kid's talent show, and mercado.

For more information and full schedule, visit laup.org.

