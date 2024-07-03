LAUP celebrates 60th Anniversary Fiesta July 15-21

It’s a full week of celebrating as Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) is hosting its 60th Anniversary Fiesta from July 15-21. Experience authentic Latinx culture, discover valuable community resources, and indulge in delicious food. With live music, an artisan mercado, kids' activities, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The best part is most of these events are free to attend!

Here's a schedule of events taking place during Fiesta Week.

Monday, July 15 | 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Film: First Voice Generation

Fried-Hemenway Auditorium, Hope College

Tuesday, July 16 | 4 – 7 p.m.

Conference: LatinXperience Symposium

Holland Civic Center

Wednesday, July 17 | 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Farmer’s Market, Holland Civic Center

Kids’ Activities from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 18 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Holland Street Performers

Downtown Holland at the Splash Pad

Friday, July 19 | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Concert at the Park

Kollen Park

Saturday, July 20 | 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fiesta

Holland Civic Center

Saturday, July 20 | 7 p.m.

Fiesta Baile

Holland Civic Center

Sunday, July 21 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Car Show

Holland Civic Center

For the complete LAUP Fiesta lineup, visit laup.org/fiesta.

