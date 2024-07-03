LAUP celebrates 60th Anniversary Fiesta July 15-21

It’s a full week of celebrating as Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) is hosting its 60th Anniversary Fiesta from July 15-21. Experience authentic Latinx culture, discover valuable community resources, and indulge in delicious food. With live music, an artisan mercado, kids' activities, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The best part is most of these events are free to attend!
Here's a schedule of events taking place during Fiesta Week.
Monday, July 15 | 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
Film: First Voice Generation
Fried-Hemenway Auditorium, Hope College
Tuesday, July 16 | 4 – 7 p.m.
Conference: LatinXperience Symposium
Holland Civic Center
Wednesday, July 17 | 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Farmer’s Market, Holland Civic Center
Kids’ Activities from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 18 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Downtown Holland Street Performers
Downtown Holland at the Splash Pad
Friday, July 19 | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Concert at the Park
Kollen Park
Saturday, July 20 | 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Fiesta
Holland Civic Center
Saturday, July 20 | 7 p.m.
Fiesta Baile
Holland Civic Center
Sunday, July 21 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Car Show
Holland Civic Center
For the complete LAUP Fiesta lineup, visit laup.org/fiesta.
