Laughfest's Clean Comedy Showcase offers laughter without the lewdness

Those who love stand-up comedy but don't appreciate foul language or vulgar topics may want to check out the Clean Comedy Showcase from Laughfest.

The Clean Comedy Showcase is a popular, recurring highlight of Gilda's LaughFest, offering audiences a chance to enjoy comedic talent without any explicit content. This year's lineup features comedians Katie Hannigan, Mayce Galoni, Paula Kosienski, Vanessa Gonzalez, and Keith McGill.

Keith joined us this morning alongside Gilda's Club Laughfest president Wendy Wigger. Watch our interview to learn more.

Presented by Gun Lake Casino, Laughfestincludes free and ticketed events from stand-up and improv to community showcases, and a variety of other seriously funny stuff. Events are currently taking place in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

While laughter and entertainment is the focus of the festival, LaughFest is more than just stand-up comedy. All the proceeds from the festival contribute to Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief emotional health program, named after comedian and SNL star, Gilda Radner.

Stay up to date on what performers are coming to the festival, as well as other related events, at laughfestgr.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok