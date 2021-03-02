LaughFest showcases directing work of Teresa Thome in "Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner"

LaughFest is just around the corner, and while the event will be held virtually this year, LaughFest will host award-winning comedians, local talent, and family-fun events for all ages to enjoy in order to raise money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

LaughFest 2021, taking place March 11-14, has 30 events lined up this year. Most of these events are free, but there are six premium shows viewers can watch online by purchasing a Premium Pass for $40.

Patrons who purchase the Premium all-access pass will be able to see Ron Funches, Tom Papa, Justin Willman, Michelle Wolf, The Comedy Project’s “3 Mics & a Movie!,” and the stage performance “Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner” directed by Emmy award-winning director Teresa Thome. The Morning Mix team got to interview Thome to learn more about the upcoming stage play.

"Bunny Bunny" will be performed live at LaughFest’s virtual studio, featuring Madeline Jones as Gilda, David Houseman as Alan Zweibel, and Darrius Colquitt as everyone else.

“Bunny Bunny” chronicles the relationship between Alan Zweibel and Gilda Radner. Alan, a writer on SNL in the first five years wrote with Gilda many of her familiar characters – Roseanne Rosannadanna, Baba Wawa, and Emily Litella.

The story doesn't focus simply on the comedic Gilda we’ve come to know and love on tv, stage, and screen. Zweibel, who wrote the piece, takes us on a deep dive into complicated and enduring friendships and the search for love.

More information about "Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner" and the rest of the LaughFest lineup can be found at laughfestgr.org.

Tickets can also be ordered by calling (616)-735-HAHA (4242).