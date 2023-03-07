LaughFest kicks off on March 8!
The annual celebration of laughter for the health of it brings in big-name entertainers and raises funds for Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids to help people on their cancer and grief journeys.
The funny-fest will be hosting special events and well-known comedians from all over the country including:
- Tig Notaro
- Pete Holmes
- The Clean Comedy Showcase
- D.J. Demers
- Daphnique Springs
- Mike Vecchione
- Charlie Berens will headline the annual Gilda’s Red Door Gala, which will be held on March 16
LaughFest takes over West Michigan March 8-12.