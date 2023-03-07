Watch Now
LaughFest kicks-off on March 8

Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 10:10:35-05

The annual celebration of laughter for the health of it brings in big-name entertainers and raises funds for Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids to help people on their cancer and grief journeys.

The funny-fest will be hosting special events and well-known comedians from all over the country including:

  • Tig Notaro
  • Pete Holmes
  • The Clean Comedy Showcase
  • D.J. Demers
  • Daphnique Springs
  • Mike Vecchione
  • Charlie Berens will headline the annual Gilda’s Red Door Gala, which will be held on March 16

LaughFest takes over West Michigan March 8-12.

