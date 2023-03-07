LaughFest kicks off on March 8!

The annual celebration of laughter for the health of it brings in big-name entertainers and raises funds for Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids to help people on their cancer and grief journeys.

The funny-fest will be hosting special events and well-known comedians from all over the country including:



Tig Notaro

Pete Holmes

The Clean Comedy Showcase

D.J. Demers

Daphnique Springs

Mike Vecchione

Charlie Berens will headline the annual Gilda’s Red Door Gala, which will be held on March 16

LaughFest takes over West Michigan March 8-12.