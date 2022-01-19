LaughFest GR announces headline performers for 2022

Venues all around West Michigan will be filling with laughter soon as LaughFest 2022 brings in national and local comedians onto the stage to raise money for a good cause.

Headlining and ticketed events include the Clean Comedy Showcase, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimester, Charlie Berens, and Tone Bell. Other headliners and ticketed events will be announced later this month.

Along with ticketed events, LaughFest will host a variety of free events for all ages such as the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits, Laughter Yoga, Recovery Showcase, All Ya’ll Showcase, Drum it Out, and more.

Gilda's Club GR will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary. In honor of the milestone, Gilda's Club GR will be hosting The Red Door Gala on March 15, a special event held at DeVos Place featuring a performance by comedian Justin Willman.

LaughFest provides added awareness of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ mission of emotional health support for those with cancer or grief journey. The proceeds from the festival help ensure Gilda’s Club services remain free and available to anyone who needs them.

Gilda's LaughFest will run March 16-20.

To see an event schedule and to purchase tickets, visit laughfestgr.org.