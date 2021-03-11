LaughFest Feature: Justin Willman

LaughFest kicks off with an incredible lineup of talent taking the virtual stages to spread some laughs, like headliner Justin Willman!

Justin Willman has been hosting virtual comedy shows ever since his last live performance in March 2020, right here in Grand Rapids. Todd Chance got the chance to speak with him, and get a sneak peek of his show, before his LaughFest performance tonight.

Buy a premium pass and watch Justin Willman perform tonight, March 11 at 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit laughfestgr.com.