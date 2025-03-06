Laughest is Here With National Acts and Local Laughs

From local acts to national headliners, Laughfest 2025 is bringing the funny to West Michigan for a great cause.

Presented by Gun Lake Casino, Laughfestincludes free and ticketed events from stand-up and improv to community showcases, and a variety of other seriously funny stuff. Events are currently taking place in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

While laughter and entertainment is the focus of the festival, LaughFest is more than just stand-up comedy. All the proceeds from the festival contribute to Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief emotional health program, named after comedian and SNL star, Gilda Radner.

Gilda's LaughFest will run until March 9th with the Red Door Gala taking place on March 19th.

There are shows for everyone, including the popular Free Comedy Showcase, local and national comedians, free family-events, and so much more. Shawn Campbell joined us to give us more info.

Stay up to date on what performers are coming to the festival, as well as other related events, at laughfestgr.org.

