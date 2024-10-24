Laser tag, axe throwing, and many other games await at Battle GR Tactical Games

Sometimes people want a good battle! Whether it's fun with the kids or a team-building event for a business, Battle GR Tactical Games has all the games needed for an afternoon of fun.

There are so many options to get out and have a good time, and the Fox 17 Morning Mix crew took a trip to their facility to try out their most popular sports games: bow and arrow tag, axe throwing, and laser tag.

Battle GR is located at 284 Dodge Northeast in Comstock Park. Learn more by going to battlegr.com or call 616-345-0698.

