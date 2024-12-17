Larry Joe Campbell set to entertain at Frauenthal Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

You may recognize actor and comedian Larry Joe Campbell from his long time run playing the role of Andy on the ABC sitcom "According to Jim" or from movies like Pacific Rim or Wedding Crashers. Now he's bringing his unique brand of standup comedy to the Frauenthal Center and he's not coming alone.

Campbell will be joined by comedians Jaime Moyer, Nancy Hayden, and Rico Bruce Wade. This group of goofballs will blend stand-up comedy, music, improvisation, and audience participation to create and evening to remember!

"Remeber That One Time? An Evening with Larry Joe Campbell and Friends" is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on December 27th.

You can get tickets, which range from $35 to $65, and more info at www.frauenthal.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok