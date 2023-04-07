Lakeshore Living Show is coming to Muskegon on April 14 & 15

Living on the lake is something many Michiganders are familiar with or are dreaming of one day doing. For those who have a cottage or plan to own one someday, the Lakeshore Living Show is a great place to start window-shopping for renovators, property locations, recreational equipment, and beyond.

The Lakeshore Living Show will feature over 50 local exhibitors who are experts in home improvement, landscaping, and outdoor recreation.

There will also be live music by Aintee-Kim and U’Neek Soul to kick off the show on Friday night. Then, all-day Saturday there will be live demonstrations in the main event space including Mixology 101 with Burl & Sprig, how to make a terrarium with Barry’s Green House, Michigan Roof Maintenance 101 with West Michigan Roofing and how to create the perfect charcuterie board with Kuntry Cookin’.

The Lakeshore Living Show debuts at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon on April 14 and 15. The show will be held Friday, April 14 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10 online, which will include coupons with discounts to local restaurants in downtown Muskegon over the weekend.

See a full list of exhibitors and a complete schedule at lakeshorelivingmkg.org