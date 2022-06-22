Lakeshore Arts Festival coming to downtown Muskegon June 25 & 26

Discover a unique blend of fine art, crafts, music food, and all kinds of fun in downtown Muskegon at the Lakeshore Art Festival this weekend.

There will be over 300 fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children’s Lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations, and so much more!

The festival will host International Street Artist David Zinn. Zinn will create 8-10 pieces of chalk art throughout the Lakeshore Art Festival footprint.

The Lakeshore Art Festival will be running on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find a complete schedule of vendors and events at lakeshoreartfestival.org.