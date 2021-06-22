Lakeshore Art Festival taking over downtown Muskegon June 26-27

The creativity will be flowing and family fun will fill the streets of downtown Muskegon at the Lakeshore Art Festival.

The Lakeshore Art Festival features a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun.

There will be over 350 fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children's Lane, a food market, street performers, interactive art stations, and more.

For the first time ever, the Lakeshore Art Festival will host a Community Mosaic Project. People will be given 4x4 square tiles as mini canvases to create art on. Each tile will be added to larger boards during the festival to create a multi-dimensional community mosaic.

The Lakeshore Art Festival will take place June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To see a complete schedule of events, visit lakeshoreartfestival.org and their Facebook page.