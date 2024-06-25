Lakeshore Art Festival returns to downtown Muskegon on June 29 & 30

Art, food, authors, kids activities, street performers, and more return to downtown Muskegon this weekend for the Lakeshore Art Festival.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is a nationally recognized event featuring 280 arts and craft exhibitors, plus food vendors, a children's activity lane, an authors' alley, and more!

This year's theme is Flower Power, and the Muskegon Museum of Art will be hosting the public art project in the roundabout. It's a flower power-themed craft, fun for the whole family.

The event will be on June 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see a full event schedule, visit lakeshoreartfestival.org.

