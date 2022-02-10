Lake Michigan Credit Union & Baumann's Building answers most common questions about home building

Have you been tossing around the idea of building a house, but still have so many questions? There's a lot to consider like financing, trends, and so much more.

Lake Michigan Credit Union, the Pay it Forward sponsor for Fox 17, along with Baumann Builders, join the Morning Mix to answer all those questions people have when wanting to build their dream home.

The most common questions people have when considering home building are:



Can we afford it?

Where should we build?

What do I want out of my house?

How long would I need to build it?

What materials should we use?

What financing options are there?

