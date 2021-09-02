Labor Day cocktail recipes

Looking to add some refreshing libation to your Labor Day weekend? Nate Blury, founder of the Original Tin Cup has some great recipes and even some canned options for people to try!

Peach Julep

· 2 ounces bourbon Using (Mary’s Four Grain)

· ½ ounce agave syrup/nectar

· ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

· 4 Orange Bitters

· ½ ripe peach* peeled and quartered

· 5-8 mint leaves

Instructions

1. Muddle peach and agave in a mixing glass.

2. When the peach is completely muddled, add mint. Bruise mint with muddler.

3. Add lemon juice, bourbon, bitters, and ice; shake vigorously. Strain twice into a highball glass with fresh ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

Charred Grapefruit Cocktail

· 1 ounce Mezcal (I am using Diaz Bros Espadin)

· 1 ounce Grapefruit Vodka (I am using Kettle One Grapefruit)

· ½ ounce agave syrup/nectar

· ¾ ounce fresh lime juice

· ½ ounce cherry liqueur

· Grapefruit Soda/Tonic (I am using fever tree)

Instructions

1. Add all ingredients [minus the soda] to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for 30 sec.

2. Strain and pour into tall glass.

3. Top off with Grapefruit Soda and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Finally, if you don't feel like making cocktails this weekend there are three limited edition canned cocktails that will be available that the Ball Park Jam on Friday. The event Benefits Fans of Valley Field's efforts to restore Sullivan Field and will feature Joe Hurtler and the Rainbow Seekers Along with three Exclusive Cocktails, "The Paloma Homa" "Yellow Hammer" and the "Darryl Cranberry"

Find out more at ballparkjam.com and of course the DrinkGR FB Group!