KYD Network hosting National Day of Summer Learning celebrations

Summertime is the time for kids everywhere to get out and have fun, but making sure they're ready to re-enter the school year once the summer's over is important. The KYD Network, or Kalamazoo Youth Development, wants to ensure that local kids don't succumb to the summer slide, and a great way to do that is with their National Summer Days of Learning.

Partnering with the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA), KYD Network is hosting a celebration dedicated to the significance of keeping youth engaged, safe, and healthy during the summer months. They aim to equip young people with the tools they need to return to school with confidence and readiness to conquer their learning endeavors.

In addition to these events showcasing learning resources, there will be games, food, and live music.

National Day of Summer Learning will take place on the following dates:

July 18 - Bronson Park | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

July 26 - Festival Market Square - Battle Creek | Noon - 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit kydnet.org.

