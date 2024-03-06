Watch Now
Kroc Center & Seeds of Promise hosting 49507 Family Wellness Fair on March 9

We are nothing without our health, yet it can be a lot harder to access healthy foods, fitness programs, and wellness resources in certain areas of the community. The upcoming 49507 Family Wellness Fair will bring opportunities and organizations to everyone on March 9, ensuring everyone has access to better health no matter where they live.

The Kroc Center will be partnering with the neighborhood organization Seeds of Promise to put on the Family Wellness Fair. This free event will include fitness class demos, guest speakers, and community resource tables.

The event will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Learn more by visiting GrKrocCenter.org.

