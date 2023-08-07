Know the Law: Why You Shouldn’t Put Up With Lawyer Solicitation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

If you're in a situation where you need a personal injury attorney, that choice on which attorney you go with should be made entirely by you and your family. It’s important to look around and make sure you find the best fit. It is not uncommon to see several advertisements for attorneys, but that is as far as it should go.

In this week’s Know the Law, Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas explains the legal and ethical rules against lawyer solicitation.

