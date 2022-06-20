Know the Law: What Michigan Drivers Should Know When Purchasing Auto Insurance

It has been nearly two years since a set of major changes went into effect for auto no-fault insurance in Michigan – changes that affect everyone who purchases car insurance. What no-fault options are available? Have you been making the right decision to protect yourself and your family? In this week’s Know the Law, Michigan auto accident attorney Tom Sinas provides a refresher on these changes and everything you need to know before selecting your insurance policy.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

This segment is paid for by Sinas Dramis Law Firm. Contents of the article provided by Sinas Dramis Law Firm Blog.