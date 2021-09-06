Know the Law: Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Last week, personal injury attorney Tom Sinas explained the importance of uninsured motorist coverage for Michigan drivers. This week, Tom continues the discussion regarding different auto insurance coverages by explaining how underinsured motorist coverage can protect Michigan drivers and their families from dangerous drivers with inadequate insurance coverage.

Motorists are required to have insurance, but they only need insurance in the area of liability, certain forms of property damage, and no-fault. Unfortunately, just because a driver has all these forms of required coverage, doesn't mean it's enough to keep drivers covered when the person they're in an accident with is under-insured.

Underinsured motorist coverage is different than uninsured motorist coverage. Both insurances protect you and your family from drivers who have no insurance, but under-insured motorist coverage protects you from bad drivers with lousy insurance or minimal insurance coverage too.

Underinsured motorist coverage provides drives a way to access coverage beyond whatever liability coverage the at-fault driver had at the time of the crash.

For example, you're driving when suddenly you cause a car accident. If you have $100,000 in liability coverage, but you had $500,000 in underinsured motorist coverage, the other driver has a liability claim against you for a certain type of injury. If the damage exceeds the $100,000 of liability insurance, that's where the underinsured motorist coverage steps in to cover the rest of the fees.

The same can be said about a scenario where the other driver is the one who caused the crash. If the careless drive doesn't have enough insurance to cover the victim's (your) damages, the underinsured motorist coverage will help pay for those damages.

