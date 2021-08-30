Know the Law: Uninsured Motorist Coverage

There have been many changes to Michigan's Auto No-Fault and Liability Insurance laws, but what about other kinds of optional auto insurance coverages? What are they and what should you consider to protect you and your family?

Attorney Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm explains the basics of uninsured motorist coverage.

In order to understand the changes in auto insurance, drivers need to understand the difference between mandatory and optional coverage. Mandatory coverage refers to the insurance people are required to have by law in order to legally drive. The requirements differ in each state in order to legally operate a car.

There are three different kinds of mandatory insurance coverages Michigan drivers need. First, drivers need auto no-fault benefits. Next drivers need benefits or coverage for property damage. The final requirement is liability coverage.

Drivers are legally required to have the above insurance coverages, but there are other insurances drivers should give strong consideration to that aren't mandatory.

For example, Uninsured Motorist Coverage is optional but is highly encouraged to have. Uninsured Motorist Coverage will cover the driver if they get in an accident with someone who has no insurance.

When involved in an accident with an uninsured motorist, it's best to call the police, take pictures if there's damage, and notify the insurance company.

