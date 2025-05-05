Know The Law: Threshold Injury Law and personal injury

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

We unfortunately hear about car accidents every day. In some cases, those crashes result in serious injuries. When that happens, it might be a good idea to consult a personal injury lawyer. It’s important to be aware that for injuries to be eligible for a personal injury claim, they must meet a certain standard known as threshold injury law.

Threshold injury law only exists in auto accidents in the state of Michigan. There are three general categories that meet the requirements of threshold injury law:

1. Death

2. Permanent serious disfigurement, such as scarring or burns

3. Serious impairment of body function, which is the most common category of threshold injury law

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas and his firm Sinas Dramis Law firm have been helping those wrongfully injured in West Michigan for more than a decade. Tom returns to the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss the intricacies of threshold injury law.

