Know the Law: The Basics of Jury Service

With last week’s Election Day, we all had a chance to participate in the most important part of the democratic process known as voting. But have you given much thought recently to that other cornerstone of American democracy? The one where a small group of citizens directly decide disputes? Yes, we are talking about jury trials. Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas explains the basics of jury service in this week’s Know the Law.

