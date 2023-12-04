Know the Law: Semi-Trucks and Winter Driving

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Wintertime and highway traffic. It’s that time of year when semi-trucks and other commercial vehicles are making their way through sometimes treacherous conditions. Does the law have anything to say about that? Are there special rules that apply? Michigan truck accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.