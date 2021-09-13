Know the Law: School Bus Law

School is back in session, which means a lot of school buses are on the road. When seeing one of these machines on the road, there are specific rules car and truck drivers need to follow.

Attorney Tom Sinas with Sinas Dramis Law Firm talks about the rules drivers need to follow when school buses are on route picking up or dropping off kids from school.

School buses are the safest mode of transportation for getting children back and forth to school. Riding in a school bus is safer than walking, riding a bicycle, or being driven to school in private vehicles.

The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a car or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. Drivers need to be alert and aware of the signals and movements of a bus to avoid accidents and tragedy.

School buses have flashing lights to warn drivers on what to do on the road:

When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop.

When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop.

When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution.

When seeing these lights, it's important to follow the rules of the road while watching out for kids getting on or off the bus.

When red lights are flashing, stop at least 20 feet away from buses, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway.

When driving in a bus near a school and residential areas, slow down! Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area.

Those who pass stopped school buses may be charged with civil infractions carrying a fine between $100 and $500. Violators may also be required to perform up to 100 hours of community service at a school.

