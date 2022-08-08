Watch Now
Know the Law: Rideshares & Injuries

With gas prices still high and cars as expensive as ever, many people are turning more to rideshare services like Uber and Lyft to get around. But what about your legal rights if you are injured as a passenger in a rideshare vehicle? Where do you get your no-fault benefits? What about a claim against the person who caused the crash? Michigan auto accident attorney Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know this week on Know the Law.

