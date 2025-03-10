Know the Law: Plans for Personal Injury Settlement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Sure, it's your money and you want it now. But planning for a personal injury settlement is key if you've never been through it before.

If you or a loved one have had a personal injury claim at some point, you might know that the process is not always fast or easy. If there is a settlement, you might think that is the end of the road. But are there other things that you should think about when planning for a settlement? Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas provides insight in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.