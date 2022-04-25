Know the Law: Outdoor Recreation & Injury

This week, Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, discusses outdoor recreation and injuries, including one ziplining case that made it all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court. Tom further describes the Recreational Land Use Act and how it applies to outdoor recreation such as ziplining, as well as practical tips for homeowners.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

Sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm. Information from the article provided by Sinas Dramis Law Firm Blog.