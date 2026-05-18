Know the Law: Motorcycles and Auto No-Fault laws

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As the weather warms up, so does the increased opportunities of seeing motorcyclists sharing the road. Michigan's auto no-fault laws have changed over the years, and it is important to keep those in mind the next time you take your bike out for a ride.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.