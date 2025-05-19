Know the Law: motorcycle accidents and personal injury

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It’s that time of year! The warmer weather has returned, and we’re seeing more motorcycles on the road, which makes it a great time to talk about motorcycles and how they’re impacted by Michigan auto no-fault laws. Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas and his firm Sinas Dramis have been helping those wrongfully injured in West Michigan for more than a decade. Tom returns to the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss the complexities of motorcycle accidents and personal injury claims.

In Michigan, a motorcycle is not considered to be a motor vehicle such as an automobile. When a motorcyclist is involved in an incident with a motor vehicle, that event triggers the ability for a motorcyclist to claim no-fault benefits. There has to be some type of involvement with a motor vehicle that isn't necessarily a crash. The same rules apply to bicyclists and pedestrians, but not a motorcycle-vs-motorcycle crash or motorcycle-vs-tree crash, because of the lack of involvement of a motor vehicle.

Motorcyclists be disqualified from receiving benefits, and face disqualification for different reasons.

In Michigan, motorcyclists are not required to have no-fault insurance, because a motorcycle is not an automobile. However, all motorcyclists need liability insurance as required by Michigan law. If the motorcyclist does not have the required liability insurance, they are disqualified from no-fault benefits.

The rules regarding motorcycles and benefit payments after a crash are different than a automobile-vs-automobile crash. Motorcyclists first need to go to the insurance on the involved motor vehicle and that motor vehicle's no-fault benefits. If the motor vehicle does not have it, or has limited coverage, then the motorcyclist will have to look further for qualification.

Consultation is free with Sinas Dramis, and their trusted advisers are available to help those who need it.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok