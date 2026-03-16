Know The Law: Michigan's Medicaid Program and Personal Injury

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In Michigan, Medicaid eligibility depends on income, but there are many other factors involved, including age, disability status, citizenship status, and more.

2026 brings changes to Medicaid federal match rates, and that includes how the program can impact someone after an injury and when medical bills start to add up. Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

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