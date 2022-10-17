Know the Law: Michigan Supreme Court Election

If you joined us last week, you heard our chat about the Michigan court system and what to expect to see on your ballot this election. Yet perhaps the most consequential of all judicial elections on this year’s ballot is the Michigan Supreme Court. So we thought it would be helpful to share a quick overview of that high court and how its judicial elections work. Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas explains in this week’s Know the Law.

Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

Know the Law is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.