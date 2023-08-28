Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Know the Law: Michigan Supreme Court & Auto Insurance

Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 11:37:36-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The Michigan Supreme Court finally weighed in on a big case involving auto insurance and controversy sparked by the legislature’s 2019 reform of the no-fault system. It was a decision that impacted the lives of thousands of car crash survivors. Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know, in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book