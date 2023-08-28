Know the Law: Michigan Supreme Court & Auto Insurance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The Michigan Supreme Court finally weighed in on a big case involving auto insurance and controversy sparked by the legislature’s 2019 reform of the no-fault system. It was a decision that impacted the lives of thousands of car crash survivors. Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know, in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.