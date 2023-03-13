Watch Now
Know the Law: Michigan Slip and Fall Personal Injury Claims

In the realm of personal injury, there’s a type of case known as premises liability. So what does that mean? Well, it generally deals with the situation when heaven forbid, you are injured on someone else’s property. What rights do you have?

Earlier this month, the Michigan Supreme Court heard an oral argument in a case that could result in changes to Michigan’s premises liability law. In this week’s Know the Law, Michigan personal injury lawyer Tom Sinas explains the importance of this decision.

