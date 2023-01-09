Know the Law: Michigan Ski Laws & Safety

Well, ski season in Michigan is underway, and with more snow certainly coming, the slopes are bound to be busy. But before you head out, you might want a refresher on the basic legal rules of skiing. Grand Rapids Car Accident Lawyer and Personal Injury Attorney Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know in this week’s Know the Law!
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 11:04:39-05
