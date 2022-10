Many have already started filling out their absentee ballots for this November’s election. Whether voting absentee or in person, the ballot will have several judicial elections this year. So, we thought it might be helpful to provide an overview of Michigan’s court system. Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer Tom Sinas explains in this week’s Know the Law.

Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

Know the Law is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.