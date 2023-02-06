Watch Now
Know the Law: Lost Income and Car Crashes

Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 11:09:51-05

With all of the recent changes to medical care under our auto no-fault laws, one thing that often gets overlooked is the issue of lost income for those who have been injured in car crashes. How does that work? Where do auto accident victims look first to replace their income after a car crash? What about those who are disabled from work for an extended period of time?

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas explains all of that and more in this week's Know the Law.

