Know the Law: Illegal Lawyer Solicitation

For those who suffer a personal injury due to someone else's carelessness, or the aftermath, the immediate aftermath can be the hardest part. Obviously, there's an injury, doctor's bills, time off work, and the last thing you need is a lawyer (or many lawyers) hounding you to hire them.

Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm clarifies why this can be unethical and in some ways illegal, and how you can avoid it.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

Know the Law is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.